Khloe Terae Sizzles In Black Lingerie & Face Mask

Khloe Terae is known for flaunting her curves in skimpy outfits on social media. Her latest Instagram update saw her rocking not only a sexy set of black lingerie, but a face mask and gloves as well.

Khloe’s post was a response to new orders in California regarding the coronavirus. In the caption, she noted that the state was on lockdown until May 15, adding that essential businesses were allowed to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask. The update was also an ad for a company that makes masks.

Not one to let an opportunity show off her fabulous figure go by, Khloe modeled one of the masks with a pair of disposable latex gloves with a sexy set of lingerie. Her outfit also included a silky black bra and a pair of sheer shorts that featured lace panels on the inside of her thighs.

In the first picture, Khloe pulled the straps of her bra over her shoulders exposing most of her voluptuous chest. She stood with on leg in front of the other, putting her hourglass figure on display as she stared at the camera.

The second snap saw Khloe posing with a gal pal, whom she did not name. The two faced each other while sporting the masks and gloves. Khloe’s friend wore a mesh bodysuit over a black bra.

The third photo saw Khloe striking a sexy pose with her hands in her hair. She stood with on ship cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and flat abs.

While half of Khloe’s face might have been obscured, she did wear some makeup. Her eyes were framed with smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and eyeliner. Her hair was parted in the middle and down in loose waves.

Hundreds of Khloe’s followers lefts comments telling her what they thought about her outfit. Some of the comments were about wearing masks, but most of the replies were complimentary.

“So beautiful and sexy and busty and curvy and gorgeous and hot,” one admirer said.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Somehow you manage to make wearing a mask and gloves incredibly sexy,” a third commenter told her.

“Looking so stylish & badass with that face mask on!” wrote a fourth follower.

Khloe’s followers are used to seeing all of her pretty face while she flaunts her incredible body in skimpy attire, like she did earlier in the month while wearing a copper swimsuit with a plunging neckline.