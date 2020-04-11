Jojo Babie Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Mesh Bikini Top And Tiny Bottoms

Jojo also shared a theory about love.

Jojo Babie showed off her bombshell figure by rocking a revealing bikini and snapping a late-night selfie.

Late Friday evening, Jojo took to Instagram to share a new smoking hot snapshot with her 9.7 million followers. She was pictured wearing an aqua bikini top that was constructed out of mesh fabric. It featured a sporty design with a low scoop neck and tank-style sleeves. However, Jojo was wearing the sleeves pulled down off her shoulders. This exposed even more of her voluptuous cleavage. She was also posing with her left arm underneath her bust, seemingly using it to slightly push her chest up.

Jojo’s bathing suit bottoms were the same color as her top, but they were a much different style. She was wearing a pair of slide micro bottoms with string sides that didn’t tie. The stretchy round band encircling her curvy hips was slightly thicker than the strings commonly used on similar bikinis. Jojo had the sides pulled up high over her hip bones, which drew the eye up to her tiny waist. The skimpy scrunched front of her bottoms left little to the imagination.

Jojo was posing with her left leg crossed in front of her right, which accentuated her hourglass shape. Her only accessory was her silver bellybutton ring.

Jojo was wearing her long blond hair pulled up high in a loose topknot. The elegant style matched her glamorous beauty look, which included a smokey eye, winged eyeliner, mascara, a bold sculpted brow, and a matte dark pink lip.

The model was posing against a wall near her bathroom, and she was holding her phone up to take a mirror selfie. Her phone was almost the exact same shade of aqua as her bikini.

In the caption of her post, Jojo shared a theory about love and sleep.

As of this writing, Jojo’s bikini photo has racked up over 87,000 likes and thousands of comments. It was also met with a flood of heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful chest in the world,” read one response to her post.

“You are in my thoughts and dreams,” gushed another admirer.

Many of Jojo’s followers also answered the question in her caption by letting her know that she’s the person that they think about before they go to sleep. However, a few commenters had different responses.

“I think about pizza before I sleep,” one fan confessed.

“Me too,” Jojo replied.

Jojo’s latest bikini photo didn’t feature a glimpse of her famous derriere, but she was flaunting her backside in a snapshot that she shared on Instagram earlier this week. In that photo, the model was pictured rocking a pair of white thong bikini bottoms and a leopard-print top.