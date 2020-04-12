Ashleigh Jordan Wears Booty-Hugging Purple Shorts In Latest Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Saturday, April 11, to post her most recent workout video, which targeted the glute muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wears a white sports bra with cut-outs along the back that give glimpses of her sculpted muscles. She pairs the top with high-waisted purple shorts made of a stretchy material that hugs her gym-honed backside and chiseled thigh muscles. A small gap between the bra and shorts teases the model’s toned tummy.

Ashleigh completes the outfit with white sneakers and accessorizes with a silver pendant necklace and sparkly hoop earrings. Her long, blonde tresses are secured in a ponytail that flows down her back. She adds a bit of eye makeup and glossy lips to make her facial features pop.

The “Killer Booty” workout takes place in the trainer’s personal gym and the only equipment she uses is a resistance band. The post consists of five different video clips, four of which include a different exercise in the glute circuit and the fifth, a personal message from Ashleigh announcing a new launch from her activewear brand NVGTN.

In the first video, the fitness model demonstrates split lunges, which are performed with one leg poised on a raised surface. The second exercise in the circuit is banded bridge abductions. Ashleigh positions her body in a bridge and uses a green resistance band around her knees while opening and closing her legs.

The third exercise is the diagonal lunge, similar to a regular lunge but with the body positioned diagonally. The final video features the slow squat. Ashleigh slowly lowers her body into a squat while focusing on holding tension in her muscles.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh outlines each exercise and specifies the number of reps and sets her followers should do for each. She instructs her trainees to focus on slow and controlled movements as they go through the workout, paying specific attention to the mind-muscle connection and time under tension.

The post earned nearly 65,000 likes and almost 700 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. The model’s followers left messages related to her new launch while also commenting on the booty workout.

“Awesome training as usual, keep posting those!,” one Instagram user commented, adding a fire and flexed bicep emoji for emphasis.

“Absolutely love your workouts!!! Recently started doing my own workout videos. It’s a great focus during these crazy times!,” another follower wrote.