Tarsha Whitmore Smolders In A Sexy Bodycon Mini Dress

Aussie smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore tantalized fans with a sexy look this morning, taking to Instagram to showcase a black bodycon dress from Fashion Nova that highlighted all of her gorgeous curves. The stunning model paired the seductive attire with an elegant glam, cutting a sophisticated figure in the eye-catching getup.

Her mini dress was a chic, off-the-shoulder design with a low-cut neckline that put quite a bit of cleavage on display. The number had a ruched midsection that called attention to her tiny waist and featured long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms. The dangerously short dress hemmed at the upper thigh, baring the stunner’s chiseled pins. However, Tarsha opted not to flaunt her legs but rather posed in a crouched-down position, closing her knees as she rested her palms on top of them.

The gesture allowed her to showcase not only her sparkling silver rings and refined skin-toned manicure, but also the sleek black purse that completed her look. The stylish accessory sported a chain handle that mirrored the tone of her flashy jewelry, which also included a round pendant necklace adorning her decolletage.

Tarsha added height to her frame with a pair of black flip flop heels that exposed her French pedicure. She wore her luscious tresses down and parted in the middle, letting her locks brush over her shoulders in sumptuous, wavy curls.

The 19-year-old made her caption all about her makeup. She rocked the fox eye look, showing off her usually thick eyebrows trimmed at the outer half and flawlessly contoured. The application also consisted of dark inner corner eyeliner, doubled by white eyeshadow, as well as lush, curled lashes to bring out her eyes. Tarsha wore a glossy maroon shade on her full lips, finishing up her glam look with peach blush and plenty of shimmering highlighter.

The Instagram star made it a point to note that this was her first time trying out the fox eye look — and, although she was still on the fence about the new beauty trend, fans appeared to be loving the result.

“She got Quaranqueen glow,” one fan commented on her photo, adding a sparkles and crown emoji for emphasis.

“Wow you’re so pretty!! That glow tho,” read another message, trailed by a heart-eyes and sparkles emoji.

The sizzling blonde was photographed indoors and posed against a simple, light-toned wall that didn’t take any attention away from her hourglass curves. The photo was a major hit with her fans, reeling in a little more than of 10,700 likes and 132 comments within the first two hours of having been posted.

“Wow [star-struck emoji] you are insane girl!” gushed one Instagrammer, leaving a fire emoji at the end of their post.

“Killin as always,” was another reply, followed by three black-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Tarsha’s outfit.