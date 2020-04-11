John Finlay Says ‘Tiger King’ Filmmakers Encouraged Shirtless Interviews To Make It Seem He Was ‘The Sexy One’

The breakout star of the Netflix docuseries says he gets fangirled in public.

John Finlay says Tiger King filmmakers encouraged him to do those shirtless interviews to make it look as though he was the “sexy” one in zookeeper Joe Exotic’s controversial posse.

In a new interview, Finlay, the former partner of convicted felon Joe Maldonado-Passage, revealed that he was interviewed “at least five” times for the Netflix blockbuster, but that most viewers focused on the interview in which he appeared shirtless with his more than 50 tattoos blazing.

“Throughout the show, a lot of people focused on the one scene of me being shirtless,” Finlay told Variety. “There were quite a few scenes throughout the whole thing where I had a shirt on. They suggested that I show [the tattoos] off. They kind of made it feel like I was the sexy one of the whole thing.”

Finlay, who clarified that he was never actually married to Joe Exotic, looks much different today than he did when Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was shot over a period of several years. He now sports eyeglasses and had new teeth put in in June 2019, but it hasn’t stopped fans from recognizing him in public.

“Being recognized in public is the weirdest thing, so far,” Finlay told the outlet. “I haven’t really been too many places besides Walmart or Lowe’s. They kind of fangirl out at times. Toward the end of the conversation, they ask for photos and to shake my hand.”

The ex of Joe Exotic is now on Cameo for $85 a pop. He revealed that with his newfound fame, he has some ideas of who should play him if The Tiger King is ever made into a feature film.

“Channing Tatum is still No. 1, ” he said. “Shia LaBeouf is No. 2 and Tom Hardy is No. 3.”

In comments on YouTube, Tiger King fans reacted to Finlay’s new look as well as the shirtless scenes that were shown throughout the seven-part docuseries. Some fans wrote that they wondered what Finlay would look like with new teeth, and others admitted they barely recognized him with a shirt on.

Finlay denied rumors from fellow Tiger King interviewee “Doc” Antle that producers “forced” him to take his teeth out for the Netflix series. Finlay told Us Weekly that he had previous dental work and that he has broken some of his teeth, which is why he didn’t have a full set of front teeth during filming of the series. He also slammed rumors that his missing teeth were due to meth use, and instead clarified that it was a “genetic” issue.

Viewers can see more of Finlay in the upcoming follow-up to Tiger King, titled The Tiger King and I, which will feature new interviews with him as well as John Reinke, Erik Cowie, Joshua Dial, Saff, Rick Kirkham, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.