Chanel West Coast Rocks Lace Lingerie & Stilettos In Flirty Bedroom Snap

Singer Chanel West Coast has not let being quarantined stop her from getting all dressed up and sharing sexy content on social media. Her latest Instagram post saw her looking gorgeous as she rocked a lace lingerie ensemble and a pair of stilettos while posing at home in her bedroom.

Chanel’s lingerie look was made of a pink lace that stretched across her curves. The skimpy number featured thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that exposed much of her breasts. She also wore a matching pair of fingerless elbow-length gloves to give the outfit a sexy vibe. Her heels were pink with a high platform and open toes. She added some bling to the titillating look with a thick, sparkly choker, a bracelet and dangle earrings. She sported a pink polish on her nails to complete the look.

The rapper wore her long hair straight with a part down the middle. As for her makeup application, she framed her eyes with a metallic pink eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a pink gloss on her lips.

For the sultry Instagram shot, Chanel sat in a black director’s chair that was next to her bed, which was covered with a furry white bedspread. A neon pink light on the wall above her head read, “it was all a dream.” The light cast a pink hue across the room, creating a dreamy ambiance. A small dog could be seen on the bed just above Chanel’s leg.

The Ridiculousness star sat sideways in the chair while she faced the camera. Her eyes were closed, and she blew a kiss at the lens. Her legs were crossed over one of the arms of the chair — a flirty pose that gave her fans a nice look at her toned pins and hip. The pose also showed off her slender midsection.

In the caption, she used the “stay home” hashtag, while also plugging online retailer Fashion Nova for the sexy outfit.

The post has been live on her Instagram account for several hours and has received tons of love from her fans.

“You look beautiful Chanel West Coast,” one admirer told her.

“Wow!!! That’s all I can say to that! ” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You look super gorgeous yes you do,” said a third commenter.

Not too long ago, Chanel shared another bedroom snap that saw her wearing a sexy set of silky pink pajamas.