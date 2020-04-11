Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Adorable Kids Crash Her Home Interview

Kelly's son and daughter came to say hello while she video chatted with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

Kelly Clarkson‘s two adorable kids got in on all the action with her when she filmed a new episode of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from her cabin in Montana this week. The Voice coach’s offspring made a rare appearance on her show as they crashed her interview with two of her Trolls: World Tour co-stars, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

The sweet moment went down as they trio played a game together from their respective homes via video call. As part of the exercise, Kelly — who voices the new character Delta Dawn, the leader of the Country Trolls, in the animated sequel — asked the duo to run off and find something in their home that was “related” to them.

Justin and Anna returned with toy versions of their Trolls characters (Anna brought back a small, plastic of her character, Poppy, while Justin grabbed a plush version of his character, Branch), though Kelly seemed to take a little longer to get back to her chair with her “related” thing.

She eventually got back in front of the camera solo, before her 5-year-old daughter River entered the frame.

“I got one better than that. I got my kid,” the star then quipped as she pulled the youngster up on her lap. “This is River,” she told the twosome and the millions of people tuning into her NBC show across the U.S.

River’s 3-year-old brother Remington then made his way into the video chat as Kelly shared that her kids were just about to head out for some fresh air with their nanny while she worked.

“This is Remy,” she said as he sat next to his sister on Kelly’s other knee.

“We were just watching Trolls, so this is Branch and this is Poppy,” The Voice coach then told her children as she pointed towards the stars, asking them, “Can you say hi?”

River gave the duo an adorable wave before Kelly sent them on their way, but the little girl sweetly returned to the screen to tell the duo, “And I love your acting! I love Poppy and [Branch].”

River could then be seen continuing to play around in the background behind her mom as the “Since U Been Gone” singer carried on with the interview.

The Clarkson/Blackstock family are currently riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the country at Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock’s vast Montana property.

The star previously gave fans a look around their home away from home during a recent segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month. She shared photos and videos of their activities, including her kids riding horses and a look as the family prepared to make s’mores by the fireside.