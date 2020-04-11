Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Sizzles In A Red-Hot Bikini

The British singer showed plenty of skin in a red bikini.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson wowed her Instagram followers this week as she showed off her flawless body in a red bikini. The star took to the social media site on April 10 to give her 6.7 million followers a peek at her toned bikini body as she posed for the camera during a sunny day in her back garden.

The gorgeous new photo showed the “Bounce Back” singer while she stood face on to the camera in a pretty sultry pose. Jesy stood with her legs apart and had her left arm bent with her forearm resting on her hip and her hand on the front of her torso.

The star proudly flaunted her all-over tan in her swimwear, which was made up of a red ribbed bikini top with matching bottoms.

The plunging top featured a wrap-over design across her chest and straps that stretched up for a halterneck look.

She kept things matching as the bottoms were the exact same red color and material that perfectly framed her slim middle. The bottoms sat very low on her torso to put all her hard work in the gym on show with her toned abs taking center stage. She also revealed her bellybutton piercing with a white piece of jewelry in the middle of her tummy.

Jesy also put her multiple tattoos on show in the photo. She showed off large inkings on both of her arms, as well as a few words written across her left collar bone and right thigh.

The British star her her long, brunette hair tied up into a glamorous high ponytail. Her locks were piled up on her head with a section of her bangs left down to frame her face.

Jesy confidently posed in front of a set of glass doors as she continues to practice social distancing amid the U.K.’s stay at home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the caption, she told fans that she’d been catching a few rays alongside a sunshine emoji.

Fans were clearly stunned by Jesy’s latest bikini snap. The upload has received more than 646,000 likes in 17 hours as well as more than 7,600 comments from fans.

“BODY GOAL! YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUS,” one person wrote in all caps.

“Just stunning total babe so beautiful,” another impressed follower commented.

“Look at the figure!!!! Wowwww,” another Instagram user said with a loudly crying and a heart eye emoji.

This isn’t the first time the Little Mix singer has given fans a look at how she’s been spending lockdown in her bikini. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Jesy treated her fans to another look at herself in her swimwear as she shared a video of herself in a hot pink bikini to Instagram Stories.