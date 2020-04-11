Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Sizzles In A Red-Hot Bikini

The British singer showed plenty of skin in a red two-piece.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson wowed her Instagram fans this week when she showed off her flawless body in a red bikini. The star took to the social media site on April 10 to give her 6.7 million followers a peek at her toned body while she posed for the camera during a sunny day in her back garden.

The gorgeous new photo showed the “Bounce Back” singer as she faced the camera in a pretty sultry pose. Jesy stood with her legs apart and had her left arm bent, her forearm resting on her hip and her hand on the waistband of her bottoms.

The star proudly flaunted her allover tan in her swimwear, which was made up of a red ribbed bikini top and matching bottoms. The plunging top featured a wrapover design across her chest and straps that stretched up in a halterneck look.

The bikini bottoms sat very low on her torso, putting all her hard work in the gym on show, with her toned abs taking center stage. She also revealed her navel piercing with a white piece of jewelry in the middle of her tummy.

Jesy displayed her multiple tattoos in the photo. She showed off the ink on both of her arms, as well as a few words tattooed across her left collarbone and right thigh.

The British star had her long, brunette hair tied up into a glamorous high ponytail. Her locks were piled on her head with a few tendrils left down to frame her face.

Jesy confidently posed in front of a set of glass doors as she continues to practice social distancing amid the U.K.’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the caption, she told fans that she’d been catching a few rays and added a sunshine emoji.

Fans were clearly stunned by Jesy’s latest bikini snap. The upload has received more than 646,000 likes in 17 hours as well as over 7,600 comments.

“BODY GOAL! YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUS,” one person wrote in all caps.

“Just stunning total babe so beautiful,” another impressed follower commented.

“Look at the figure!!!! Wowwww,” another Instagram user said with a loudly crying and a heart-eye emoji.

This isn’t the first time the Little Mix singer has given fans a look at her in a bikini during self-isolation. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Jesy treated her fans to another look at her swimwear when she shared a video of herself in a hot pink bikini to Instagram stories.