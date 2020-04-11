‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Demands, Threats & A Las Vegas Mystery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 13 promise some intrigue when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) unexpectedly finds himself back in Los Angeles. In the meantime, Florence Fulton (Kiara Barnes) demands that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) moves out, while Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) threatens Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), per She Knows Soaps.

Monday, April 13 – Sally Freaks Out

Sally freaks out when she realizes that Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) is having second thoughts about her plan. Sally realizes that Flo has influenced the physician and she’s not happy with her interference.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) takes Ridge for a personal VIP tour of Las Vegas. She falls deeply in love with the dressmaker as they get to know each other better.

Tuesday, April 14 – Florence Fulton Makes A Shocking Demand

Flo will make a shocking demand. She will tell her boyfriend that he needs to ask Sally to move out of the beach house. B&B spoilers indicate that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will struggle as he contemplates putting his dying girlfriend out of his home.

Ridge and Shauna decide to make the most of their time in Vegas and hit the town for a wild night out. However, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be hot on their trail as she finds out where Ridge is.

Wednesday, April 15 – Bill Spencer Issues A Threat

Sally will have a hard time hiding her true feelings for Flo. The soap opera spoilers state that Flo will tell Sally that she needs to move out of her boyfriend’s home. Flo isn’t convinced that Sally needs to be at the beach house anymore. She will also take note of Sally’s behavior as she suspects foul play.

Bill will make his way to Forrester Creations. Although she is the mother of his son, Bill and Quinn have no love lost between them. He will bring Quinn down to size when he threatens her and puts her in her place. Quinn’s actions have cost Brooke her marriage and Bill his relationship with Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Thursday, April 16 – Ridge Wakes Up To A Mystery

Ridge will wake up after a night partying with Shauna. After having blacked out the night before, he will mysteriously wake up in Brooke’s bed. However, he will still call for Shauna because he has no idea how he has ended up back in Los Angeles.

Quinn refuses to make any apologies to Katie. She feels that she did Katie and Ridge a favor when she exposed Brooke and Bill.

Flo will snoop on Dr. Escobar’s laptop where she will look at Sally’s medical records.