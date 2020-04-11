Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Biermann Stuns In A Black Bikini In New Photo

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star wowed in a two-piece.

Ariana Biermann assuredly wowed her Instagram followers this week when she slipped in a pretty skimpy black bikini for her latest social media upload. The reality star showed off some skin in her two-piece as she sat on a red towel with her legs crossed. The Don’t Be Tardy star — who’s sister to Brielle Biermann and daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — looked off into the distance as she revealed that she was getting some fresh air and “staring past” the coronavirus pandemic affecting much of the world right now.

The gorgeous new snap was shared on April 10 and showed Ariana in profile. The star had her long hair down and curled as it flowed past her shoulders and down her back while she had a pretty serious look on her face.

She wowed in a two-piece that didn’t do a whole lot of covering up as the college student put her toned body on show for the camera.

Her co-ordinated bikini look was made up of a plain black string triangle top with thin ties that stretched around her back and over her shoulders to give fans a good look at her all-over tan.

She paired that with bikini bottoms that left equally little to the imagination. Making sure things were matching, she wore plain black bottoms which also had thin straps that were pulled up pretty high. They showed off her long pins and curvy hips.

Ariana — who previously wowed in a rainbow bikini during a vacation last year — placed her hands on her knees and put her very long, manicured nails on display as she enjoyed a little time outdoors. The photo was seemingly taken in her own garden amid the outbreak that has millions of people across the globe staying at home.

She urged her more than half a million followers to “stay safe” in the caption alongside a white heart emoji.

The photo has received more than 39,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments from fans in the first 14 hours since she shared it to her account

“You look amazing!” one fan commented.

“U r a beautiful young lady!” a second person said.

Others couldn’t believe how grown up the 18-year-old looked in the new snap after Don’t Be Tardy fans saw Ariana grow up before their eyes on the Bravo reality show, which is a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Cant believe this is little ariana,” one Instagram user commented, calling her a “gorgeous girlie.”

“It’s nice seeing you grow from a young child into a young adult,” another said.

The new snap came shortly after Ariana’s sister Brielle showed off her own bikini body with a cheeky upload to her own Instagram account.