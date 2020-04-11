‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, April 9: Ridge & Shauna Admit They Have Feelings For Each Other

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 9 features Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) entertaining Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in Vegas. They returned to her home after going out for lunch. Ridge enjoyed the burritos so much that he wanted to go out the following day again. But Shauna told him that she had other plans for the next day, she wanted to go to the outlet mall, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge received a voice message from Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She asked him to please get back to her, she wanted to talk to him. However, Ridge didn’t want to talk to Brooke even though Shauna encouraged him to call his wife back. She said that she would give him some privacy to make the call. However, Ridge claimed that he was in Vegas to learn more about Shauna and her life, and did not want to deal with Brooke at that time.

Ridge thanked Shauna for filling his soul by always being in the moment and for the laughs that they shared. She said that she was melting because he was the total package. Shauna called Ridge “James Bond without the violence.” She admitted that she was falling for him and Ridge assured her that he was fine with that.

Then, the former Vegas showgirl said that she needed to protect herself. History has already proved that Ridge will go back to Brooke and that they will reunite. She said that she was scared. Ridge then confessed that she was not the only one with feelings. Shauna and Ridge kissed passionately.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) arrived at Brooke’s home. He wanted to check up on her. Brooke told him that he should not be there. Bill thought that Ridge was acting childishly by running off to Vegas. Brooke remained adamant that both of them could still save their relationships. After Bill left, Brooke called Forrester International. She wanted to know if Ridge was there. She reminisced about their happier times together as she wondered where her husband was.

The soap opera also featured Katie Logan (Heather Tom) at Forrester Creations. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) entered the room and accused her sister of wallowing and obsessing over the kissing video. Katie reminded her that this was not the first time that Bill and Brooke had betrayed her. She didn’t understand how they could do this to Will Spencer (Finnegan George) after everything that they had been through. Donna wanted Katie to forgive Brooke and Bill. Katie said that this time Brooke and Bill may have pushed her too far.