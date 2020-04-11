Saweetie Teases A New Era In Crop Top & Skintight Shorts While Rocking Braided Hair

Saweetie took to Instagram to share a number of new photos which could be for a new era about to come. The rising rapper has been building her profile in the world of music, makeup, and fashion, and has gained herself a loyal following.

For her most recent upload, the “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top with thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted skintight shorts of the same color and went barefoot for the occasion. Saweetie sported her long dark locks in braids and accessorized herself with what appeared to be hair clips of flowers. She put in large silver jeweled dangling earrings, wore a necklace with a gold pendant, and applied a glossy lip. The “Icy Grl” songstress opted for long false eyelashes and long acrylic nails.

In the first shot, Saweetie uploaded a collage which contained three photos of herself. At the bottom read “I’m too fine to go back & forth with you” which could be lyrics to an upcoming single. In a tweet from last month, Saweetie captioned her selfies with the same sentence. She tagged music icon Brandy Norwood in the Instagram photo but didn’t state why.

In the next slide, she was photographed lying down with her elbow resting on the furry carpet. The “Sway with Me” entertainer looked up at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third frame, she shared a polaroid image. She was captured lying down on her front and placed one hand on her face. Saweetie stared directly at the camera and raised both her feet.

In the fifth and final pic, she was snapped holding dollar bills in her hand. She looked over to her right and parted her lips.

For her caption, Saweetie hashtagged her upload with “PBM.” On Twitter, she explained that it stood for Pretty B*tch Music.

“The Pretty B*tch Music rollout is starting! I need fresh creative talent. Tap in,” she said.

Saweetie also explained that she is looking for “ICY interns” to come work with her.

In the span of five hours, her upload racked up more than 273,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.2 million followers.

“I’m actually gonna cry because of how beautiful you are,” one user wrote.

“Imagine being this damn pretty,” another devotee shared.

“You are so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“You look like a Barbie special edition,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.