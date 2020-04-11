Abby Dowse Shows Major Underboob In An Outrageous Swimsuit At The Pool: ‘Happy Weekend’

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse wished fans a “Happy Weekend” with a steamy poolside photo that is proving hard to ignore. The gorgeous blonde slipped into a sexy cut-out swimsuit that put a large amount of underboob on display, posing seductively for a spicy shot that almost made it look like she was about to spill out of the bottom of her top.

In the photo, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, Abby is seen crouching down by the pool. She has one knee down on the mosaic tiles and the other raised in front of her body to show off her toned pins. Her arms are both tucked behind her head and her back is arched, thrusting her trim midriff into focus. The photo is taken from a low angle, capturing a tantalizing view of her parted thighs. Abby has her head tilted to the side and is seemingly looking down towards the camera, although her large sunglasses are concealing her gaze.

While the pose certainly spotlighted Abbyher lean legs, the snap also gave fans an eyeful of Abby’s busty assets. The sizzling blonde was wearing a one-strap swimsuit that featured a massive cut-out in the front, exposing her entire midsection along with a good glimpse of her bosom. The one-piece was a playful bubblegum-pink color that complemented her glowing tan and sported a chic knotted detail on the singular shoulder strap of the bandeau top. A similar detail decorated the side strap of her bottoms, which appeared to be just as scanty. The item was outrageously high-cut, completely baring her hip, and sat high on her waist, accentuating her lithe figure.

While Abby usually goes barefoot for her poolside photos, this time around the model had on a white pair of platform sneakers.

“The kicks to add a couple inches to your height I’m onto you,” one fan jokingly commented on her post, adding a ROFL emoji. “Always fire,” continued their message, trailed by a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

The Aussie beauty pulled up her long, golden tresses into a messy half bun, which was tied with a white scrunchie that matched her shoes. Her hair tumbled down her back in frizzy curls, with two rebel tendrils framing her face. The stunner topped off her look with a pair of light-gray aviator shades. A subtle necklace adorned her decolletage, although the piece was absconded by shade as sunlight only grazed the top of Abby’s head while shining generously on her thigh and hip.

The photo also showed a great view of Abby’s home pool and backyard. Two sets of gray chaise-lounge chairs flanked the pool on one side and lavish trees grew well past the high wooden fence, providing plenty of privacy for her sunbathing activities.

As expected, the upload stirred a lot of reaction among her fans, racking up close to 6,000 likes in just 40 minutes of going live on the platform. Over the next hour, that number grew to more than 11,300. The photo also reeled in a little shy of 270 comments within the same time frame, as followers appeared to have fallen in love with the hot look.

“Love this,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Glowing girl as usual. happy Easter. be safe xx,” penned another Instagram user.

“Have a perfect weekend baby,” a third fan replied to Abby’s caption, leaving a heart-eyes and heart emoji.