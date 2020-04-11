Melissa Riso Flaunts Curves In Pink Sports Bra & Leggings In At-Home Booty Workout Video

Actress, model, and hairstylist Melissa Riso flaunted her fit body in an at-home workout video during the coronavirus pandemic, and her Instagram followers loved it.

These days everybody has to work out at home while practicing social distancing, and Melissa shared an excellent workout video of herself using a cream-colored tufted ottoman, a resistance band, and her body to work out her curvy booty and toned legs. In the clip, the actress wore a matching workout outfit that featured a tank-style pink sports bra and a pair of high waisted workout leggings that showed off her flat stomach and enviable curves. She wore her raven hair down so that it did not get in her way when she laid her head back on the furniture or floor. The celebrity hairstylist worked out in what appeared to be her living room in front of a gray couch that featured fluffy cream and blue accent pillows.

In the first two exercises, the model laid on her stomach atop the upholstered ottoman as she used the resistance band to work on her glutes. Next, Melissa put her shoulders on the furniture with her legs out, and her knees bent at a 90-degree angle, and she lifted and lowered her backside to do bridge ups. The video featured various different positions, and Melissa showed her followers different moves to try as they do workouts at home.

Riso explained that keeping fit at home didn’t require a lot of specialized equipment, and her fans appreciated the details of how she works out while in quarantine. Nearly 8,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens also left a reply for the model.

“Oh, babe… I want to work out with you. Everyday!!! Let’s do it?” asked one follower who also included a winking smiley and red heart emoji.

“That’s what’s up! Melissa Riso, it is always great to see you getting a great quarantine home workout! Keep up the good work!” a second devotee praised.

“You are so unbelievably beautiful and sexy, Melissa, with that amazing body, gorgeous eyes, and beautiful smile,” declared a third fan.

“That’s criminal, making us watch that lol! I had to watch it at least 15 to 20 times,” a fourth Instagram user teased.

Throughout her time at home, Melissa has appeared to enjoy herself while keeping her followers entertained. The Inquistr reported that the model had shared several different shots of herself wearing a sexy set of lacy red lingerie, and her fans appreciated the sizzling outfit.