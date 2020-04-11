Lauren Summer & Kayla Lauren Sizzle In Topless Corona-Themed Poolside Share

Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren are putting out quality pandemic themed photos on Instagram and merchandise during the coronavirus social distancing. Followers who are staying home have appreciated the exciting posts.

The duo posed poolside on a bright sunshiney day. An oiled and tanned Kayla sat in a red, pink, and white striped lounge chair. She wore nothing but a pair of red bikini bottoms, which she paired with long red and cherry printed cleaning gloves and held a bottle of Corona beer up in front of one of her bare breasts to protect her modesty. Lauren provided cover for Kayla’s other naked breast, and she held a Lysol cleaning wipe over it, covering the brunette beauty’s nipple. Lauren wore a pair of yellow cleaning gloves and a pair of yellow bikini bottoms. The model also wore a crocheted white coverup skirt with a high side slit. She leaned over behind Kayla, which kept her toplessness within Instagram’s standards and showed off her curvy backside and leg. Lauren accessorized with large pink hoop earrings.

Kayla’s short hair was straight with a side part, and she tucked some of it behind one ear while the other side dangled above her shoulders. To her side, Lauren wore her long highlighted locks in soft waves that hung over one shoulder and fell down her back.

In the caption, Kayla let her Instagram followers know that the sexy picture of herself and Lauren appeared on their latest merchandise, and she even offered the possibility for one fan to earn a free item. Nearly 50,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their appreciation of the unique offering. Plus, more than 420 accounts also took the time to drop a message to the models in the reply section.

“I’ll Lysol your tiddies any day,” joked Lauren, and she included a red heart emoji.

“Damnnn, you got them good Lysol wipes hehe,” a fan teased of the sexy photo along with a red heart eye emoji.

“I really thought she had a Lysol moon boot on, and now I want someone to make Lysol moon boots,” noted a second follower.

“Now that’s what I call a cleaning party…” a third devotee gushed.

“So stunning babe, It’s nice to see someone is keeping their tan!” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

Lauren has enjoyed herself and thrilled her fans throughout the time she’s spent at home, The Inquisitr reported. She recently shared a peek into her bubble bath in aa picture that featured white foam covering her breasts.