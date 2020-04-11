Stephanie Sanzo Rocks Curve-Hugging Black Shorts As She Deadlifts Heavy Barbell

Australian fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showed off her deadlifting prowess in the most recent video on her Instagram page

Dressed in a loose-fitting blank tank top and snug shorts, the muscled mother-of-two assumed an extremely wide-legged stance behind the weight. After a deep breath, she leaned forward and took hold of the barbell with an overhanded grip on one side and an underhanded one on the next. Next, she straightened her legs and raised the weight, quickly lowering it before she completed another rep.

She repeated the exercise 10 times before the video ended.

In her caption, Stephanie discussed the benefits of varying one’s weightlifting regimen, specifically varying the amount of weight and the number of repetitions. For optimal results, lifting lighter weights in sets with more reps should be alternated with lifted heavy sets of one to three sets. Focusing on only one of these options leads to stunted long-term progress, Stephanie wrote.

The clip has been liked more than 80,000 times and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans called her a fitness inspiration.

“I am soo inspired by your work!!!” one person wrote before including a double-heart and fire emoji in their comment. “Thank you for sharing!”

“You’re not just absolutely stunning – but also a f’ckin’ beast!!” another Instagram user added.

Amid all of the compliments, some fans shared concerns for Stephanie. Several of them seemed to have been anxious that she would drop the barbell on her sock-clad toes. But one fan questioned why she practiced deadlifts at all.

“You did well but damn girl deadlift one of the most dangerous exercises to do and the torque on your whole body wow hope you don’t get injuries or it affects you in the long run. Every personal trainer I’ve talked to say deadlift can be extremely detrimental to the body cause significant injury. I used to deadlift but when I see that so happy I stopped,” one person wrote.

In her reply, Stephanie declared that she disagreed with that statement and stated that deadlifts are dangerous when they’re done incorrectly. She even went on to say that the exercise can prevent injuries.

She was also asked about the weight of the barbell she replied that it weighed 264 pounds.

Another fan wondered about other aspects of her fitness routine and questioned whether she did any cardio. Stephanie said that she currently doesn’t.