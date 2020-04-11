‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In A Sexy White Tee: ‘How Do You Like The Shirt’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward sizzled in a sexy white t-shirt that somebody gave her, and her Instagram followers appreciated her latest share. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the adult film star had kept her followers entertained with several timely posts.

In the image, Maitland kneeled with her legs slightly spread on a bed that featured several throw pillows, and she had a neon pink toy lying behind her. She wore a tight white scoop neck style tank top. The shirt stretched across her ample chest, and it read, “‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Wears Sexy Shirt.” The porn actress wore a pair of blue panties with lace edges, lace-up sides, and a bow in the center. One hand rested on her creamy thigh, and her other hand hung near her curvy hip. She wore her long red hair straight with a slightly off-center part, and it draped down over her shoulders with a few pieces hanging down into her ample cleavage. For makeup, Maitland woe some dark eyeliner and black mascara that made her bright blue eyes pop. Her full lips featured a coral shade of lipstick, and she posed, looking directly into the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

In her caption, the actress revealed that somebody gave her the sexy tank top, and she asked her followers how they liked it, and they responded positively. Nearly 34,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 520 people also took the time to leave Maitland an uplifting message. Several of the replies featured a flame emoji indicating that they thought her outfit was hot.

“‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Baxter Ward makes T-Shirt Sexy,” corrected one funny fan.

“It looks great on you. You fill it in well,” a second follower noted.

“I love that you own everything you are. You have no apologies and embrace your choices. I support it fully,” gushed a third devotee of the Deeper actress.

“You have a great body as it is. The fact that it has headlines predicted on it is even more impressive. I mean, I guess you could use them as marketing space. It’s not kind to feminism, but it’ll garner attention,” reasoned a fourth Instagram user.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland showed off her domestic goddess skills during the coronavirus induced social distancing when she baked a delicious looking pan of brownies while wearing a tight red bra top paired with loose red plaid pants.