Reopening Economy Too Soon Could Backfire, Warn Public Health Experts

President Donald Trump appears eager to reopen the United States economy amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. For days, Trump has been signaling that he wants the economy reopened as soon as possible, with May 1 being talked about as a potential date for such a maneuver.

According to a report from The Hill published on Friday, public health experts are warning that reopening the country too soon could backfire. The number of cases of COVID-19 appears to be slowing down largely because of social distancing and similar measures, and because thousands of businesses have closed, according to experts. This has harmed the country’s economy, but resuming normal activity too soon could set up the nation for an even worse economic downturn, as it would likely cause a major outbreak of the disease, experts claim.

As Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus response, explained on Friday, the United States has likely not even reached the peak of coronavirus cases yet. “As encouraging as [the data] are, we have not reached the peak,” she said. According to Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, the country will have to be reopened gradually, since the situation varies from state to state.

Nevertheless, according to Fauci, “it’s important to remember that this is not the time to feel that since we have made such an important advance… that we need to be pulling back at all.”

Echoing Fauci, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in a Friday interview that most of the country would not be able to reopen by May 1. However, Adams noted, “some places” would be able to open, but citizens would have to be under strict surveillance. “Most of the country will not, to be honest with you, but some will. That’s how we’ll reopen the country: place by place, bit by bit, based on the data,” he told Fox News.

In order to start gradually reopening the economy, states need to have systems in place in order to test, treat and isolate patients, according to a recent paper by former Food and Drug Administration commissioners. This is still not the case, according to experts, who note that the United States is still not ready to move in that direction.

Even if Trump wants to reopen the economy in certain parts of the country, local and state governments don’t have to follow the federal government’s instructions. According to Claire Standley, an infectious disease expert at Georgetown University, local governments would have to loosen restrictions “very deliberately, very carefully” in order to contain the virus.

During Friday’s news conference at the White House, Trump said that he is thinking about reopening the economy, but acknowledged that he faces a tough decision. “I don’t know that I’ve had a bigger decision. But I’m going to surround myself with the greatest minds,” the president told the press.