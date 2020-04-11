Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Tone Physique In Sports Bra And Leggings For Outdoor Upper-Body Workout

British fitness trainer stepped into the sunshine in the latest video series on her Instagram page for a workout that focused on the upper body. Lisa sported a black sports bra and gray leggings for the outdoor workout and used a purple exercise band for some of the exercise.

The brunette powerhouse started the circuit with a series of lateral raises. For this exercise, she placed the middle of the band beneath the soles of her feet and then lift its handles out to the side. She raised them above her shoulders at first and then paused before lowering them. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.

Next, she moved on to doing single-arm front shoulder raises. Just like the first video, she stood on the resistance band but this time she lifted it in front of her with a hammer grip. Lisa then performed a set of bicep curls with the exercise band and followed those with a series of banded high rows.

For this exercise, she attached the band to a nearby fence. She bent forward and then pulled its handles downward toward her chest.

Then she positioned the band under her feet once more and then pulled it upward while she bent her torso at the waist.

In the next clip, she performed a set of press-ups and then moved on to “V” crunches in the next video. For the latter exercise, she lay on her back with her arms raised over her head. She then raised her upper body while simultaneously lifting her legs.

The post has been liked over 30,000 times as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for sharing workouts that they can do at home.

“So thankful for ppl like you that make all these videos. I love your workouts. I try to do most of them,” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

Others expressed eagerness to attempt the workout themselves.

“Definitely giving this ago on my next upper body day.”

“I haven’t trained arms yet this week, will definitely give this one a go!” a third person gushed.

“Fabulous,” a fourth supporter remarked. “Thanks for the tips on how to do exercise at home.”

Fans also complimented Lisa’s workout attire. In her caption, she revealed that it was from the activewear brand, Gym Shark. But she noted that the “Adapt” leggings aren’t for sale just yet.