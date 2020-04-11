Tara Reade Reportedly Files Criminal Complaint Against Joe Biden Claiming He Sexually Assaulted Her In 1993

The former staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault in an incident she says took place in 1993 is now filing a criminal complaint, a new report claims.

Business Insider reported that Tara Reade has filed a formal criminal complaint with police in Washington, D.C., claiming that Biden, then a United States senator, assaulted her in an incident 17 years ago. As the report noted, Reade claimed that Biden assaulted her in the hallway of the senate, placing his hand in her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers. Reade worked as a staffer in his office at the time.

Reade had told her story last month on a podcast, claiming that Biden forced himself on her. As The Inquisitr reported, Reade had claimed last year that Biden inappropriately touched her without her consent, which she said left her feeling uncomfortable.

“He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade told the Union. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

Reade came forward at a time that other woman accused Biden of not respecting their personal space or giving unwanted touching, but none had accused him of sexual assault. Biden eventually apologized for his behavior.

Earlier this month, Salon reported on the difficulties in reporting on Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Biden, noting that her story contains some “confusing twists that could be interpreted as red flags.” The news outlet was also unable to reach those close to Reade whom she said could corroborate the claim. The report concluded that the unanswered questions about the allegation makes it unlikely that major news outlets would cover it in any depth.

Biden’s presidential campaign addressed the allegation last month, calling on journalists to investigate her claims and claiming that the allegation is false.

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims,” said Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s communications director. “We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false.”

The Biden campaign has not released a statement since the reported filing of a police report, and Reade has not spoken publicly about her decision to tell police about her claim of sexual assault.

It is not clear what will become of the criminal complaint, as the report noted that the statute of limitations for the alleged sexual assault has since passed.