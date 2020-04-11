Lauren Simpson Trains Her Glutes At Home In Hot Pink Leggings And Matching Sports Bra

Australian fitness model Lauren Simpson focused on her glutes in the latest video series on her Instagram page and looked great while doing so.

Dressed in a hot pink sports bra and matching leggings, Lauren’s only equipment for the workout was a long olive-green resistance band.

The blond beauty started the workout with a series of Good Mornings into squats. For this exercise, Lauren attached one end of the band to a door and placed the other end around her waist. She assumed a wide-legged stance and then bends her torso forward to complete the first exercise in the combo. Then she bent her legs into a low squat.

Keeping the band in the same position, Lauren transitioned into doing alternate lunge pulses. This required her to step forward for the lunge and then perform shallow bend of the front leg.

In the next video, she completed a set of lateral lunges and narrow squats. She followed those with a series of standing bent-leg abduction. She wrapped one end of the resistance band under her knee for this exercise and then lifted it out to the side, twisting her torso as she did so.

Then she combined wide squats with lateral lunges and then reverse lunges. The reverse lunge required her to take a step back with the exercise band placed around her waist.

In the final video of the series, she performed single-led deadlifts into narrow squats. Holding one end of the band with both hands while the other was attached to the door, Lauren leaned forward and lifted one leg behind her. Then she bent her legs into a low squat before doing another deadlift repetition on the other side.

In the over-130 comments under the post, Lauren’s fans showered her with effusive praise.

“Your workouts have been a lifesaver for me. Thank you for posting!!” one person wrote.

One fan was much more verbose with their compliment than the other commenters.

“I’ve been watching and following your IG for some time now and while I have mad respect for the fact that you get self-conscious like the rest of us…” they wrote. “Girl I would walk around naked if I had your body… So please take heart knowing that there are those of us dying to look like you at any version of you.”

And Lauren’s white husky, Rocky, who lay outside of a glass door while she worked out, got some attention as well.

“Let’s be real, your cute puppo stole the show,” a fourth commenter wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.