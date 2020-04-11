Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Black Crop Top For New Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan flaunted her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page in which she performed exercised that targeted her chiseled midsection. The blond fitness model rocked a black crop top in each video and wore it with a pair of high-waisted shorts.

Ashleigh started the workout with a move that combined the downward dog yoga position and leg raises. For this exercise, she placed her hands on the ground, keeping her pelvis elevates and her legs spread. Then she lifted a straight leg behind her before pushing it forward toward her opposite arm. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions on each leg.

In the next video, she lay on her back for a set of crossover crunches. With one hand behind her head, she placed one foot on her opposite knee and then lifted her torso toward her bent knee. Her caption suggested performing 20 repetitions per leg for three sets.

Next Ashleigh tackled a series of standing planks. She stood with her legs close to one another. She then raised one of those legs behind her while simultaneously lowering her torso until it aligned with her lifted leg.

After that she got into a standard plank position and then twisted her torso, lowering her hips on each side in the process. She suggested doing three sets of 20 repetitions in the caption.

The post racked up over 15,000 likes in one hour and more than 130 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans complimented Ashleigh’s physique.

“Love a good ab workout! Your abs look great btw!” one fan wrote before adding a kissing face emoji to their comment.

“Your so beautiful and I love ur workouts!!” another added.

Others were more focused on praising Ashleigh’s workout videos.

“Love your videos! Every time you post I do the workout the next morning! Full week and a half strong so far and already feel so much healthier and energized!” another added.

“Great workout!! I will definitely try..thank you” a fourth remarked.

Fans also expressed eagerness at getting their hands on the workout attire Ashleigh wears in all of her videos. Her ensembles are from her activewear line NVGTN and their new product release is scheduled for April 11.

While she focused on abs in her most recent video series, in her previous post, Ashleigh focused on the “under booty” with a series that included single-leg Romanian deadlifts, marching glute bridges, sliding curls and donkey kicks/kickbacks.

The post has been liked over 55,000 times and more than 450 Instagram users have commented on it.