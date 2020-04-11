Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Knocks Out Full Body Routine In Blue Leggings And White Sports Bra

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge shared a full-body workout routine with her over one million Instagram followers on Friday.

Dressed in a pair of turquoise blue leggings and a white sports bra, Sophie kicked things off with weighted lateral squats. With a dumbbell lifted to her shoulder, Sophie assumed an extreme wide-legged stance and then bent one leg, shifting her weight to that side of her body. In text superimposed onto the video, Sophie instructed viewers to keep the knee in line with its corresponding set of toes when they bent it. Her caption also advised doing four sets of 15 repetitions on each side.

In the second video, Sophie held the dumbbell under her chin as she bent her legs into a low squat. In the caption, she recommended doing four sets of 20 reps of these goblet squats.

Next, she moved on to doing back lifts. For this exercise, she lay on her back with her arms bent at a 90-degree angle and held out to her side. With her arms extended in front of her, she raised her torso upward, pausing for a couple of seconds at the top of the exercise before she lowered herself back down.

Sophie added a long orange exercise band to the workout in the fourth video in the series. She wrapped the band around the bannister of a staircase. While lying face-down on her mat, she pulled the other end of it toward her chest while raising her torso upward.

In the fifth and final video of the series, Sophie performed a variation of the standard pushup called a power pushaway. She got on her hands and knees for the exercise, with her hips positioned closer to her heels. Then she pushed her torso and pelvis forward while lowering her body and bending her arms.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times as of this writing and over 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans expressed their appreciation for Sophie’s Instagram workout content.

“I just love your workouts and I try to integrate some of the excercises into my Workout routine. You Rock So Hard!” one person wrote.

“Thank you for providing these. You are a rockstar,” another added.

Others specifically thanked her for providing them with workouts they can use during their coronavirus-induced isolation.

“You are getting me through this quarantine!! Thank you!!” a third commenter wrote before adding a duo of applause emoji to the comment.

And another subset of the comments contained compliments for Sophie’s appearance.

“Your workouts are bomb! And you’re easy on the eyes as well,” a fourth Instagram user remarked.