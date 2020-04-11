Kaley Cuoco Cuddles An Adorable Adopted Piglet In Sweet Photos

Kaley revealed that she has adopted two rescue piglets that will live on her ranch.

Kaley Cuoco’s large four-legged family grew by eight legs on Friday when she took in two adorable rescue pigs.

In her latest Instagram update, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that she ended her week on a positive note when she got what she described as a “quarantine surprise.” Her post included a series of four photos. In the first snapshot, Kaley was cuddling a furry pink piglet with large black spots over its eyes. Her new porcine pet also had tiny splotches of black on his nose.

Kaley was rocking a gray sweatshirt and a pair of white latex gloves. She had her arms wrapped around the pig, and one of the animal’s tiny cloven hooves was resting on her arm. Kaley’s chin looked as if it were possibly touching the back of the piglet’s fuzzy head.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week, Kaley said that she hadn’t been able to find her makeup since moving into her new home with her husband, Karl Cook. However, she managed to get a little glammed up to meet her piglets. She was sporting a glossy natural pink lip, a generous coat of mascara on her long lashes, and a hint of blush on the apples of her cheeks. Kaley was wearing her long blond hair straight and parted down the center.

Kaley was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera, and she looked overjoyed to be making the acquaintance of her new pet. In her second photo, the piglet she had been holding was standing next to a solid black piglet of the same size. The porcine pals were standing in sawdust.

Kaley was also pictured holding the pink-and-black pig in her third photo. Her final snap was a picture of the two animals scarfing down their dinner.

In the caption of her post, Kaley thanked her show-jumping trainer, Tracey Wade, for procuring the piglets for her. She also revealed that their names are Leeroy and Wilbur and that they’ll reside on her ranch.

While the piglet pictured in Kaley’s arms appeared to be happy and calm, a video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories showed him squealing like crazy and squirming around as she tried to hold him. Kaley explained that she has to keep holding the piglets for a few weeks, even if they cry, because it will help them in the long run.

“Also for everyone who’s about to judge for the first few weeks we have to hold them so they feel comfortable then they will calm down and understand our pack and the ways of the ranch!” Kaley wrote.

Kaley’s rescue piglets aren’t the furry critters who recently joined her family. Last month, the animal lover decided to adopt a chihuahua named Dumpy that she had been fostering.