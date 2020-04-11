‘Pump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Talks Marriage License Dilemma, Admits He Spends A Lot Of Time With Co-Stars

Tom Schwartz is explaining what went wrong with his wedding paperwork.

Tom Schwartz opened up about the paperwork mishap that led him and wife Katie Maloney to not be married.

Following the recent on-camera reveal regarding Schwartz and Maloney not being married on Vanderpump Rules, the longtime reality star appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast earlier this week, where he was asked about what exactly happened to discredit his and Maloney’s August 2016 wedding in Northern California.

“For the marriage license we did everything by the book. It somewhere along the way got lost in the process,” he explained.

According to Schwartz, he decided to own his mistake and take responsibility for what happened because he had been assigned the job of taking care of the paperwork. As Lisa Vanderpump said during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, she took care of a lot, including the officiating of the ceremony, as fans saw on the show. So, when she learned from Stassi Schroeder that Schwartz and Maloney weren’t actually married, she was fairly peeved.

Schwartz went on to say that he followed up on the paper work on a number of occasions but ultimately got tired of “chasing that piece of paper” and said the mishap was “just a technicality.”

While Maloney was likely pretty upset to learn that she and Schwartz weren’t married years after their wedding ceremony, Schwartz said the two of them decided to embrace the fact that they were not yet wed and ultimately used their lack of a marriage license as an opportunity to celebrate their relationship with a second wedding.

Also during the interview, Schwartz said he and his co-stars spend a lot of time together but wouldn’t say if they ever get sick of one another. Instead, he said he and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast all love each other like family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwartz opened up about his and Maloney’s “paper wedding” during an interview with Page Six earlier this year, saying that while his 2016 nuptials served as the dream wedding he never knew he wanted, his Vegas ceremony was “special in a different way.” Meanwhile, during her own interview with the outlet, Maloney said that she always dreamed of tying the knot in Sin City after visiting Caesar’s Palace as a child.

“I thought Vegas was so fancy. I told my mom I wanted to get married at the lawn on Caesar’s Palace when I was like 12,” Maloney recalled.