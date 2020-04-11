Michie Peachie Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Blue Sports Bra And Purple Shorts For New Ab-Focused Workout

American fitness model Michie Peachie targeted her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a navy blue sports bra — and a pair of purple shorts with a lace-up detail on the side — Michie started the workout with a series of ballet bicycle circles. For this exercise, she went face-up on her couch, gripping the top of its backrest with her hands. This was a position she’d maintain for the rest of the series.

With her legs hanging off of the edge of the sofa, she alternated pushing her legs forward in a circular motion, using a slow and controlled movement as she did so. In her caption, she recommended doing this exercise until failure.

In the next clip, Michie moved on to doing single-leg raises. Michie placed the sole of one foot on the opposite knee. Then she lifted her active leg up and lowered it, keeping the limb straight during the exercise.

Michie moved on to to wide-leg circles next, a routine which required her to swing her legs out to the side — and to alternate making large semi-circles with them.

The fourth clip saw her tackle “V” raises, which meant that she had to spread her legs wide and then lift them. Next, she did reverse crunches, which were similar to the previous exercise. This time around, she bent her knees and raised them toward her chest.

In the sixth and final video in the series, Michie performed a set of scissor pumps. The exercise required her to raise her legs and then alternate lowering them. Each time she lowered one of her legs, she “pumped” it before repeating the exercise on the other side.

More than 15,000 Instagram users have liked the post thus far. In the comments section, fans thanked Michie for the exercise demonstration.

“Just wanted to say thank you so much for posting these videos,” one person wrote. “You have been helping me keep my b*tt motivated and moving forward to my goals!!!”

“By far BEST at-home workout for abs!! Mine were BURNING it felt so good! Lol,” another user added.

“Ugh, I am OBSESSED with all these home workouts!” a third commenter remarked before including a heart-eye emoji in their comment. “They’re so creative and extremely fun! Thank you for posting them!!”

Some commenters used the post as an opportunity to compliment Michie’s sculpted physique.

“Dammmnnnnnn bringing new meaning to quarantine bod,” a fourth fan remarked.