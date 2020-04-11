Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Easter-Themed Photo

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, April 10, Australian model Vicky Aisha delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing, Easter-themed picture on Instagram.

In the photo, the 28-year-old posed on a green rug in front of a festive backdrop featuring planter boxes and a pennant banner. She sat with her shoulders back and her arms to her side, with a basket of pastel Easter eggs to her right. A large pink, glittering egg can also be seen in the background. Vicky tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The tattooed model left little to the imagination by wearing a plunging, blue bodysuit with button detailing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the revealing ensemble. The bodysuit also accentuated her slender waist and curvaceous hips. Vicky finished off the sexy look with numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo shoot, the Instagram star styled her platinum blond hair in pigtail braids and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Vicky also sported sculpted eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know how they intended on spending Easter Sunday.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Vicky’s question.

“Go on a Easter egg hunt by myself in my home lol,” wrote one commenter.

“Go fishing & kayaking away far far away from everyone & everything,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Many of Vicky’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are absolutely beautiful and super gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Very, very stunning!!” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, and red heart emoji to the comment.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 29,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she shared a suggestive throwback photo that showed her wearing a skimpy swimsuit while doing the splits on a beach. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was uploaded.