Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Skintight Leather Outfit

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a very sexy snapshot of herself on Friday, April 10. The blond beauty shared the post with her 11.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans within minutes.

The 25-year-old internet sensation — who is most famously known for her fitness regimen — was photographed outdoors, just outside of a what appeared to be a residence. She stunned in the snapshot as she looked directly into the camera’s lens and pouted with her mouth slightly parted, exuding a seductive vibe. Tammy’s right arm was raised up against a white pillar, while her left hand was caressing her collarbone.

Her long platinum blond hair was styled into a high-ponytail as it cascaded down over her right shoulder. Tammy also sported a full face of glamorous makeup for the snapshot, including foundation, a pink blush, bronzer, a light-pink lipgloss, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, highlighter, and sculpted eyebrows.

What demanded the most attention, however, was Tammy’s famous killer curves, as she showed off her insane figure in a revealing outfit.

The model’s top, which was black and made of leather, left little to the imagination as it featured a silver buckle in the front’s middle that kept it from exposing Tammy’s voluptuous assets. The sleeveless garment was further designed with plunging neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage. Also on full display was Tammy’s toned and flat midriff, as the top was cropped.

Tammy matched the top with a pair of leather pants. The skintight bottoms, which were also black, tightly hugged her curvy figure as it highlighted her hips and bodacious derriere. The pants’ high-waisted design also drew further attention to the model’s fit core. She finished the look off with just a small pair of earrings, as the outfit was bold enough on its own.

Tammy did not indicate where she was photographed, but she did reveal in the post that the outfit was designed by I Am Gia, an online clothing company.

She captioned the photo with a simple black heart emoji.

The smoking-hot snapshot quickly garnered a lot of support from fans and amassed more than 120,000 likes in the first two hours since going live. Furthermore, more than 800 fans took to the comments section to shower Tammy with compliments on her looks, her eye-catching outfit, and her killer figure.

“You have the prettiest look in the world,” one user commented.

“Damn that outfit is fire,” a second user added.

“Oh she bad,” a third admirer chimed in, following the sentiment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” a fourth fan asserted.

Tammy has served a number of daring looks on her Instagram this week. On April 5, she posted a snapshot of herself in a tiny neon-green two-piece bikini that showed off her body, per The Inquisitr. The sultry post received more than 300,000 likes.