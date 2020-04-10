Tom Schwartz Admits It Can Be ‘Excruciating’ To Watch Himself On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Tom Schwartz berated his wife, Katie Maloney, on the series last week.

Tom Schwartz opened up about what it’s been like watching himself on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules during an appearance on Kate Casey’s podcast earlier this week.

After being seen in one of his lower moments of the show last week, which involved him yelling at and degrading his wife, Katie Maloney, Schwartz admitted on Reality Life with Kate Casey that he often finds it “excruciating” to watch himself on television.

Following a revelation where he admitted that he is loving the new season — which has included a number of happy moments, including the Kentucky wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and his own second wedding with Maloney — Schwartz said it is “still excruciating to watch myself.”

According to Schwartz, even after eight years, it is hard to watch himself behave in the way he does on Vanderpump Rules. When it comes to his future on the series, he said he’s accepted the fact that it will likely always be challenging to rewatch his sometimes awkward moments.

“Getting past my own neurosis, it’s been a joy to watch my friends grow personally and professionally,” he continued. “That being said every time I do watch I’m like holy sh*t why don’t I watch more this is a great show.”

Schwartz went on to say that he is often in denial about being the guy he sees on Vanderpump Rules and is often confused by the smallest things, including the way he talks.

“For real? I love myself deeply but seeing yourself on TV really shatters your reality,” he explained.

Also during his interview with Casey, Schwartz said that he and Maloney both have some really exciting stuff coming soon. However, because it isn’t happening quite yet, he wasn’t ready to talk about any of it and didn’t tease any details about what it could be.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwartz looked back on his freak-out on Maloney during an appearance on the Vanderpump Rules: After Show days ago. As he sat beside his co-star and friend, Tom Sandoval, Schwartz said that while he knows he should have been more compassionate and understanding of his wife during their night with friends, he instead became increasingly annoyed with her “self-indulgent” antics.

“She was over there stewing like, ‘That’s not cool. I do not think this is funny. I, I, I!’ It really rubbed me the wrong way,” he explained.