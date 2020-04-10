Krissy Cela Rocks Gray Sports Bra And Leggings To Show Fans How To Do Hamstring Curls At Home

British fitness model Krissy Cela showed fans how to do gym exercises at home in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

The brunette bombshell started the workout with a series of hamstring curls. On one side of the video, she shared a clip of herself doing the exercise with heavy-duty gym equipment. Dressed in a gray sports bra and leggings on the other side of the split-screen video, Krissy used a pink resistance band to replicate the exercise at home. She anchored one end of it around the leg of a piece of furniture and wrapped the other end of it around her ankles. Lying face down on a yoga mat, Krissy lifted her feet upward, hinging movement at her knees and stretching the band as she did so.

In text superimposed onto the video, Krissy instructed fans to keep their hips “tucked in” and to avoid overextending their spines. She also advised contracting the hamstrings before lowering the feet.

In her caption, she also promoted her Tone And Sculpt fitness app and told her followers how to access at-home variations to gym exercises on the platform. On the left of each gym workout video, there’s a button called “Alternatives” which users can tap to see the equivalent exercise that can be done at home, she said. For example, a clip of her using the squat rack will offer alternatives like the goblet squat or bodyweight squat.

The post has been viewed over 100,000 times as of this writing. In the comments section, fans enthusiastically praised Krissy for the workout demonstration.

“This is so helpful!!” one person wrote. “I love this! It’s really tough knowing how to adapt some exercises to home but this is super helpful.”

“LOVE THIS!” another commented before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Keep making more of these home vs gym videos!”

“Yes! Very useful especially at a time like thus,” a third person commented.

Fans also asked Krissy for details on the source of her resistance band.

“Where did you get these long resistance bands? I only ever come across short ones,” one commenter asked.

In her caption, Krissy said that she purchased the band in the video from Amazon.

Krissy has been uploading several at-home workout videos of late. In a previous series posted to Instagram five days ago, Krissy rocked a pink sports bra and purple leggings for a no-equipment ab routine. Her circuit included single-leg crunches, leg-raise twists, plank in and outs, and sit-up twists.

The post has been liked more than 50,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.