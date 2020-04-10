Pauline Tantot Puts Flawless Figure On Full Display In Skintight Mini-Dress

Blond bombshell Pauline Tantot stunned thousands of fans on social media after she posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself on Friday, April 10. The model took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.6 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old model — who is of French and Persian descent — took center stage as she was photographed outdoors in front of a large building. Pauline exuded a candid, yet sexy vibe while she leaned up against a tree and propped her backside out a bit. She averted the camera’s lens as she looked out into the distance in front of her. Pauline sported a full face of makeup for the snapshot that included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, a nude lipstick, and mascara.

Her long highlighted blond locks were not styled, and they cascaded down her back naturally in slight waves. However, it was Pauline’s enviable physique that demanded the most attention in the photo, as she showed off her curves in a mini-dress.

Pauline’s dress was purple with a white floral design and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment hugged every bit of the model’s figure and had no trouble displaying her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Furthermore, the dress also featured a hemline that only went down to her thighs, exposing her long, tanned legs.

Pauline finished the look off with a Burberry bucket hat — a frequent accessory choice of hers — and a gold nameplate necklace.

Pauline did not indicate where she was photographed, but revealed to her fans that she was ready for spring in the post’s caption.

The snapshot was met with widespread support from a number of Pauline’s fans, amassing more than 148,000 likes since going live Friday afternoon. An additional 600 followers also took to the comments section to relay to the beauty their praise and compliments on her famous figure, her stylish outfit, and her stunning looks.

“This might be my favorite picture of you now,” one user commented, following their sentiment with a thumbs-up emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” a second user added.

“Spring time for sure, the dress looks very nice,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Got me in a sprung mood,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Pauline has shared a number of sizzling snapshots of herself on social media as of late. On April 3, she posted a snapshot of herself in revealing white top and figure-hugging denim jeans that showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The sexy post has accumulated more than 210,000 likes