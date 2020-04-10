‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney Was Surprised She And Sonja Morgan Didn’t Hit It Off, Reveals Favorite ‘Housewife’

Leah McSweeney thought she and Sonja Morgan would be close during Season 12.

Before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City in August of last year, Leah McSweeney believed she and Sonja Morgan would hit it off. However, as fans have seen over the first couple of episodes of Season 12, that didn’t happen. Instead, McSweeney and Morgan have butted heads, most recently about the number of tattoos the new cast member has.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine last week, McSweeney opened up about her dynamic with Morgan, admitting that it “really surprised” her that both women didn’t become fast friends.

“I was really surprised that me and Sonja didn’t hit it off right away,” she explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to McSweeney, it took her and Morgan a while to get comfortable with one another, which caught her completely off-guard. However, she also talked about what she felt was the best surprise of her time on the show. The Real Housewives of New York City star said she was happy to learn that the friendships she ultimately established with her co-stars are true friendships that have gone beyond the time they spend together filming.

“I have this bond with them that I feel is a lifetime thing,” she gushed.

McSweeney went on to say that she and Morgan likely butted heads with one another at first because their differences were so evident that they found it difficult to find a common ground upon their first meeting.

As the interview continued — via video chat from McSweeney’s New York home — the newest member of the Big Apple cast revealed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice is her favorite all-time housewife.

“She’s strong. I really admire her strength. I got to meet her. We hung out after BravoCon,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McSweeney opened up to the Daily Mail at the end of last month about what viewers can expect to see from her during The Real Housewives of New York City. During the interview, she revealed she was completely authentic to who she is while filming.

McSweeney also said that while a number of her co-stars didn’t want to like her, they eventually came around. These co-stars included Dorinda Medley, whom she got off to “a rocky start” with last year.