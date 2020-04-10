UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Sheer Black Bra: ‘First Photo Shoot With @Chriscruzphoto’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a smoking-hot Flashback Friday post during the coronavirus pandemic from her first photoshoot with Chris Cruz Photo, and her Instagram followers adored the throwback look.

In the image, Arianny stood against a white background, and she posed with her hands clasped atop her head. She wore a sheer black bra that showed a hint of her nipples and featured extra straps that crisscrossed her cleavage. Atop the sexy lingerie, the model wore a short red warmup jacket that she left unzipped, and it hung open to give viewers a glimpse of her toned stomach.

Arianny wore her long brown hair in two tight French braids, which fell over one shoulder and down the other side of her back. She secured her hair with a red hair tie that matched the jacket. Light shimmery eyeshadow, bronzer, and nude lip color gave the UFC ring girl a natural look, and she gazed straight at the camera with her mouth slightly open. She accessorized with a black hair tie around one wrist and a gold bracelet.

In her caption, Arianny tagged the photographer and her hashtags suggested that the shoot represented Fit Friday, as well as Flashback Friday. Her followers shared the love, with more than 42,500 of them hitting the “like” button within an hour. Plus, over 500 Instagram users also took the time to compose a message for her. Many commenters also included a flame emoji, indicating that they think her look was hot.

“Hope you get a nice Easter basket from the Easter Bunny,” teased one follower.

“Arianny Celeste, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” a second devotee praised, including a heart-eyes emoji.

“Arianny wishing you a happy good Friday and helping out all the stuff you are doing,” praised a third Instagram user, who included various heart emoji.

“So pretty, Arianny. Sending my best wishes to you during this Easter long weekend. Stay safe and take care,” a fourth fan wrote.

Several followers also let the octagon girl know that they cannot wait to see her back in the octagon when the UFC resumes business after the social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny showed off her fit body in a short red ruched mini dress. In the post, she offered an interesting take on date night, which she said would happen in her living room since she’s joining many others in staying home to flatten the curve.