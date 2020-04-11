Joy-Anna Duggar’s Baby Bump Makes An Appearance In Her House Tour Video, And Her Son Steals The Show

Joy-Anna talked about her future plans for her current home.

Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a few glimpses of her growing baby bump as she took them on a tour of her three-bedroom home in Arkansas. Her video included frequent appearances by her energetic 2-year-old son Gideon, who had a blast playing on multiple pieces of furniture

On Wednesday, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, shared their house tour video on their YouTube channel. The Counting On stars took turns addressing the camera as they strolled through their abode. At the beginning of the video, Joy-Anna was shown standing in the living room. She was rocking a tight black T-shirt that showed off her pregnant belly. Her maternity outfit also included a knee-length blue patterned skirt with a ruffle around the bottom.

When Joy-Anna moved to the kitchen, a diaper-clad Gideon decided to join her. Because the black plastic bar stools in front of the kitchen counter were so lightweight, the tiny tot was able to easily push one of the tall chairs up to the kitchen sink. Gideon did this because he actually wanted to wash his hands. Joy-Anna helped him get up on the stool and place his hands under the running faucet. He got really excited when his mom handed him a yellow toy car that had been sitting in the sink.

After Gideon dried his hands and ran off, Joy-Anna talked about why she and Austin chose the kitchen counters that they did.

“These granite counter tops are great,” Joy-Anna said. “We kind of went back and forth if we should go ahead and get granite. We did because we’re planning on selling the house, probably five years down the road.”

When Gideon popped up again, he was chasing a bouncy ball around the living room. He tossed it at his mom before the video cut to footage of Austin giving a tour of a bathroom.

Austin was also responsible for showing off Gideon’s room. The toddler helped by happily jumping on his bed — after his dad encouraged him to. Gideon excitedly tried to say the word “jump” as he was hopping up and down.

“We probably shouldn’t let you do that,” Austin said.

Gideon later moved to the master bedroom. While he was playing on his parents’ bed, Austin asked him if he wanted to take a nap.

“Nooo!” Gideon replied.

Austin made his son giggle by tickling him, and this resulted in Gideon getting some rather icky revenge.

“Okay, so he just put a really big nasty booger on me,” Austin said.

When Austin got the tour back on track, he revealed that the bed frame that he and Joy-Anna are using is constructed out of the wood of massive cherry tree that fell down on his father’s property. Austin and his dad made it themselves.

When they were giving a tour of their guest room, Joy-Anna didn’t reveal whether she and Austin have any plans to turn it into a nursery. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Joy-Anna’s due date is in August.