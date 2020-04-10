Sandra Lee Says Andrew Cuomo Is ‘Still My Guy’ After Split

Former Food Network Star and lifestyle expert Sandra Lee said in a new interview that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is “still my guy,” although the couple split in September 2019. The twosome, who were together for 14 years, reportedly still hold each other in very high regard.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sandra revealed she still cares for Cuomo, who is currently battling the biggest health crisis New York has ever experienced as the state struggles against coronavirus.

New York is a hotspot for the virus with over 159,937 confirmed cases in the state — more than any country in the world, per ABC 7NY.

She revealed in the interview that she has been watching her ex’s daily briefings on the news from her home in California where she is caring for her aunt and uncle and her pet cockatoo, Phoenix, which was a gift from Cuomo when they were together.

“He’s still my guy,” she told The New York Times. “Neither one of us, well, as far as I know, has had a date.”

The couple met at a party in the Hamptons in 2005 after being introduced by political adviser Alexandra Stanton, reported the Daily Mail.

Sandra added that she is still close to Cuomo’s daughters with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, having acted as a stepmother to Michaela and twins Mariah and Cara when the couple was together, remarking they will always be her family.

She noted that she has spoken recently to Cara, who is working diligently to get much-needed supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer to health care workers.

“We share a home, we share children, we share friendship. I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die,” she explained in the interview of the couple’s long history together.

Cuomo also stood by Sandra’s side when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a double mastectomy. The former couple appeared in a documentary that chronicled her experience and treatment, RX: Early Detection — A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee.

In the past several months, Cuomo has since become a regular source of information for New York’s citizens who are looking for a person who will lead them in the proper direction as the pandemic continues.

Sandra rose to fame with a series of do-it-yourself books and series focusing on cooking, decorating, gardening, crafting, and hosting. She has written 27 books and has won two Emmy awards.