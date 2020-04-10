Coronavirus Report Claims Quickly Removing Restrictions Could See Nearly All Of Los Angeles County Infected

A new coronavirus report paints a bleak picture of Los Angeles County should the current stay-at-home restrictions get lifted in the next few weeks. The report comes the same day when Trump administration officials and even some state governors have started talking about getting life back to normal as soon as early May. The Los Angeles Times reports county health officials released the new report on Friday, which also said current restrictions aren’t enough to “flatten the curve” as much as it needs to be flattened.

Officials say that if Los Angeles County citizens want to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing efforts need to “significantly increase.” That means stay-at-home restrictions could last well into the summer.

The report warns that if people don’t change their behaviors, such as further reducing shopping trips, as many as 30 percent of the county could become infected. With roughly 10.1 million people living in its borders, that means more than 3 million people could come down with coronavirus.

While the restrictions haven’t been extended through the summer yet, they have been put into place through May 15 at the earliest.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, could not say when they might start to ease rules under the order. She said that she understands people want that answer, but it hasn’t presented itself yet.

“We do know that we will be lifting some of the restrictions and we do hope that we’re able to take a hard look this summer at what makes sense for us to be relaxing, in terms of some of the closures right now that are making it impossible, for example, for some people to get back to work. But it really does depend on the data.”

Further, Ferrer and her colleagues talked about what would happen if the restrictions were lifted soon. They made it clear it would be a medical disaster. Their report said around 95.6 percent of the county could become infected.

That news is dangerous not only for California, but also the rest of the country, as a good portion of those infected would almost certainly come into contact with people from outside the Golden State.

The flip side of the report is that if restrictions are kept in place and even strengthened, Los Angeles County officials say there may only be 5.5 percent infected by August 1. Ferrer and her colleagues did caution models are going to change as more data is fed into them, but they were confident in the dangers of lifting stay-at-home restrictions anytime soon.