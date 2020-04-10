‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Shows Off Incredible Physique In Mint Green Bikini While Holding A Macaw

Gabi Butler showed off her amazing physique to her 1.7 million Instagram fans on Thursday, April 9, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini as she held a bird.

Butler, who is one of the stars of the hit Netflix docuseries Cheer, rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a mint green shade that contrasted with her tanned skin. Her bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The triangles were tiny, leaving quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, showcasing her toned lower abs and obliques. The bottom half of the suit included thin straps that Butler wore high a bit higher on the sides, baring her strong hips. According to the tag she added to the photo, her swimsuit was courtesy of Bikini Block.

Butler completed her look by wearing a green bandana with a blue print wrapped around her hair. She was in a fenced location with a great green macaw resting on her right hand. The bird also faced the camera. Butler didn’t say where the picture was taken or disclose the location.

Not surprisingly, her photo was a hit with her legion of fans. Since being published, the photo attracted more than 126,000 likes and nearly 300 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Butler’s good looks, showering her with compliments. Many others also used the occasion to laugh at her caption.

“I want your tan,” one user wrote, following the message with a string of exasperated face emoji.

“Y’all both slaying,” replied another fan, including a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“I’m really loving the bandana!!” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a red heart emoji.

“Caption,” another one added, trailing the comment with a laughing-crying emoji.

This isn’t the first time Butler showed off her bikini bod to her fans. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted another photo of herself clad in a two-piece. Butler posed in front of a dark blue BMW as she rocked a neon green swimsuit with a top that featured thick shoulder straps and a silver ring detail in the center of the bust. Her bottoms had a mid-rise waist that showed off her washboard abs.