Lira Mercer Wears A Lacy Pink Outfit That Displays Her Plunging Cleavage In New Instagram Pic

Lira Mercer (a.k.a. Lira Galore) shared a new photo on her Instagram page earlier today to show her 4.2 million followers how she’s coping with the quarantine.

In the snap, Lira wore a pink spaghetti-strap tank top and a matching pair of shorts with lace trim. She faced forward and held her iPhone as if in the middle of a FaceTime chat, which was fitting since her caption mentioned having a “Group FaceTime” party to cope with the quarantine. The pic also exposed her cleavage and her toned midsection.

Aside from her iPhone, Lira also held a glass filled with red wine in her right hand. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings.

Lira wore a full face of makeup. Her application included soft pink and brown eyeshadow, blush, foundation, mascara, and glossy pink lipstick. Her eyebrows also looked groomed and plucked to perfection. She styled her hair into simple waves and let them flow freely over her shoulders. The model’s lengthy pink fingernails made for the final touch of her overall look.

Lira’s fans went wild over the shot, as within two hours of going live on Instagram, it earned more than 12,000 likes. Dozens of users complimented her gorgeous look, and a few wondered who she was chatting with via FaceTime. Some people couldn’t think of the right thing to say, so they opted to send her plenty of adoring emoji instead.

Several of Lira’s famous friends also liked and commented on the photo, including Ming Lee and Chantel Zales.

“And I wasn’t invited wow,” joked one fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their comment to prove they were teasing.

“[T]he nail shape, fire flamessss,” praised a second admirer, inserting two flame emoji into their message.

“Being sexy not easy but you do it well sexy,” commented a third user.

“I just got these pj’s today,” chimed in a fourth person.

Early this morning, Lira shared another image that appeared to be from the same photo shoot. It looked similar to the one above, except in the earlier pic, she faced away from the camera and took a long sip from her wineglass. Her voluptuous booty was on display, as her short shorts rode up her backside and left plenty visible for her fans to fawn over.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Lira had posted a sultry snap of herself wearing a tan bra and skimpy panties while sitting beneath a painted self-portrait.