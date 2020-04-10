Wendy Williams Warns Tiffany Haddish Not To Fall In Love With Rapper Common

'Common is not good with women,' said Wendy Williams

On April 8, talkshow host Wendy Williams issued a warning to her comedian friend Tiffany Haddish about her rumored boyfriend, rapper Common, who’s real name is Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn. Williams claims that Common does not treat women right, according to Hollywood Life.

Williams expressed her shock regarding the news that Haddish and Common are reportedly an item during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show which she is currently filming from her New York City apartment and broadcasting via YouTube. The talkshow host made it clear that she disapproved of Haddish’s choice of men when she discussed recent rumors that the comedian is hunkering down with Common in quarantine at his home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Williams seemed to suggest that Common will leave Haddish when he tires of her.

“Tiffany the thing is, don’t fall too hard in love. Common is not good with women. That’s all I’m saying. He keeps ya, until he’s done with ya. So it appears that they might be quarantining together… Are they quarantined together? I believe, yes,” she said.

Williams went on to divulge that Haddish had once talked to her privately about her crush on the rapper.

“You know, she talked real girl-talk about what she’d do to him. So I guess it’s going down,” Williams said.

Haddish allegedly gushed to Williams about Common back in December, describing him as “smart” and “delicious to look at.”

This was shortly after Haddish and Common first sparked rumors that they could be dating when he made an appearance at her Black Mitzvah party also in December, during which time the pair were photographed together.

Williams’ warning to Haddish to not get too close to Common seems strange as only months ago she seemed to encourage their relationship while on-air. During an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she called out Common, listing reasons why she felt he and Haddish would make a great couple, pointing out that Haddish is available romantically and would be a good match for the rapper.

“Tiffany is so smart and in my opinion they’d make a great couple and I told her that…There is a very, very single, accomplished, wealthy, no children, no relationship women that likes you a whole lot,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams began filming her daytime talkshow from home this past Monday after production was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus. Her at-home show includes many of the same segments as before, just without a studio audience.