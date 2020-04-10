Amanda Lee Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Revealing Sleepwear Intimates

Canadian fitness trainer and model Amanda Lee posted a sexy new photo of herself on social media on Friday, April 10, that displayed her enviable figure. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 12.1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands of fans around the world.

The 34-year-old beauty wowed as she photographed herself indoors while posing in front of a mirror in what appeared to be her bedroom. Amanda exuded a seductive vibe in the photo — which featured two shots of herself side by side — as she pouted and stared at her cellphone’s screen. Her long, highlighted blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural looking waves.

Amanda sported some light makeup in the snaps that brought out her natural beauty, including a light-pink eyeshadow, a pink lipstick, some eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows. It was the model’s killer curves, however, that demanded the most attention as she flaunted her body in a two-piece sleepwear set.

Amanda’s top, which was pink and appeared to be made out of a soft, stretch material, featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was very form-fitting as it hugged Amanda’s full-figured assets. She also raised the tiny tank top’s hemline upwards so that she could reveal her flat and chiseled midriff.

The beauty paired the top with matching booty shorts that left very little to the imagination. The tiny bottoms featured a high-waisted design that drew attention to Amanda’s tiny core. She also showed off her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere — which the shorts barely covered — as she flashed her profile to the camera. Amanda finished the intimate look off with just one gold bracelet, and long baby-pink polished nails.

Amanda revealed in the post’s caption that the pajamas were designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered with. She further told her fans that she is in need of a “morning workout for my morning grumpiness.”

The sizzling snapshot was received with instant support from a large number of fans and amassed more than 133,000 likes since going live on Friday afternoon. More than 1,300 of Amanda’s followers also took to the comments section to vocalize their reactions on her beauty, figure, and her outfit.

“Pink is so beautiful on you,” one person commented.

“You are perfect baby,” a second user added.

“Wow, you go girl,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Stunning,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Amanda has served up a number of smoking-hot looks on social media lately. On April 8, she wowed her followers in a skintight crop tank-top and a pair of tie-dye booty shorts that put her famous figure on full display, per The Inquisitr.