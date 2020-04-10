Holly Luyah Rocks A Light Blue Bikini To Flaunt Her Incredible Curves And Thick Thighs On Instagram

American model and celebrity makeup artist Holly Luyah recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 3.1 million fans with a hot multi-snap post.

In the pics, which were uploaded on Friday morning, Luyah was rocking a light blue bikini that included feminine frill details and a tie-up feature on the front. The risque ensemble not only allowed her to show off a glimpse of her breasts, but she also put her thick thighs on full display.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation and a shimmery mauve shade of lipstick. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore bronze eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and had well-defined dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by applying a bronze highlighter on her T-zone. To ramp up the glam, she also had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

Luyah wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for multiple gold chain pendants and an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Noble, Oklahoma. In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy bikini was sponsored by online clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

To the excitement of her fans, Luyah posted four snaps from the photo shoot and struck a different pose in each to provide her fans with a detailed look at her amazing figure.

In the first pic, she was sitting on the floor, holding her hair, and looking straight into the camera. In the second, she lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and held an orange in her hands. In the third snap, she held the orange close to her mouth, while in the fourth and final photograph, Luyah showed off her sexy thighs and looked away from the camera.

The post earned a whopping 97,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments within less than a day of going live.

“Damn, you are so perfect!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You just keep getting better!” another user chimed in.

“This color looks amazing on you and the bikini is so sexy!” a third follower wrote.

“OMG, you’re amazingly beautiful and stunning. Just WOW!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “you’re unreal,” “my thick goddess,” and “so gorgeous” to express their admiration for the model.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Pandora Blue, Joelle Raheb, and Jasmine Suetrong.