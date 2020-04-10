Donald Trump On Coronavirus: ‘Not Only Is It Hidden, But It’s Very Smart’

'There’s a whole genius to it,' says the president.

During Friday’s coronavirus press briefing at the White House, President Donald Trump “rambled,” as Raw Story put it, about how dangerous the virus is.

“They develop drugs, like the antibiotics, you see it — antibiotics used to solve every problem,” the president began.

“No, one of the biggest problems the world has is the germ has gotten so brilliant that the antibiotic can’t keep up with it, they’re constantly trying to come up with — a new,” Trump continued, explaining that he has heard stories about patients catching viruses in hospitals and then dying from problems associated with them.

“There’s a whole genius to it,” the president said of the coronavirus, before describing it as “smart.”

“We’re fighting — not only is it hidden, but it’s very smart. It’s invisible and it’s hidden, but it’s very smart.”

The conference lasted for more than two hours. As the publication notes, those close to Trump have reportedly urged him to keep the briefings short. The president has, it seems, ignored the advice, choosing instead to discuss what he claims are biological properties of the coronavirus.

During the press conference, as Vox noted, Trump discussed a variety of related issues at great length. The president made a number of claims that appeared to contradict what public health experts have been saying.

Trump argued that he doesn’t need widespread testing to know the coronavirus will soon “retreat,” and suggested that certain areas of the nation don’t need testing because they are not experiencing outbreaks similar to that in New York.

The commander-in-chief also touted the testing system in the U.S., claiming that it is “the best” in the world, which does not seem to be true given that countries such as Japan and South Korea are testing more people per capita than the U.S.

"Vast areas of our country do not need this." — Trump argues "there is no issue" with testing because there are enough to go around for America's most rural areas pic.twitter.com/0yg0cTozTl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2020

Furthermore, Trump got into a number of heated exchanges with reporters present at the briefing, attacking CNN correspondent Jim Acosta for bringing up New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s recent statements.

Cuomo, as Acosta pointed out, said that more testing capacity is necessary in his state. Trump described Acosta’s question as “insulting,” refusing to answer it.

Trump has previously used the coronavirus press briefings to provide medical advice. The president has repeatedly touted the drug hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria, as a potential cure for the virus. During a conference last week, he suggested that Americans have nothing to lose by taking the potentially dangerous medication.

“What do I know? I’m not a doctor. But I have common sense,” he told the press. “What really do we have to lose?” the president asked. The administration has actively promoted hydroxychloroquine as well, with the federal government stockpiling 29 million pills and distributing the drug to pharmacies and hospitals across the country.