Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Shows Off Killer Body In Red Bikini

Alana Campos showed off her incredible physique to her 597,000 Instagram followers on Friday, April 10, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a throwback photo of herself clad in a sexy bikini.

The Brazilian Playboy model rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright red color that popped against her deeply tanned complexion. Her bikini top had thick straps that went around her neck and another that tied behind her back. The bra boasted a low neckline that dipped into her chest, putting quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display.

Campos teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms. They had thin straps, which she wore low on her sides, leaving her toned midriff and slender waist on display. Campos didn’t reveal what brand her swimsuit was. She completed her look by wearing a flower crown boasting different tropical colors.

Campos was captured down in the sand with her right to the camera. She was sitting in the shallow part of the ocean, allowing the crystal-clear water to submerge her bottom and feet. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Hawaii, though she didn’t say where specifically.

Her knees were bent slightly as she rested on elbow on her leg. Campos held a bottle of tanning oil in the other hand.

In her caption, she explained that she launched the tanning oil brand Brazi Bronze because she couldn’t find in the U.S. the kind she was used to in Brazil.

“I’m so excited for America to discover how Brazilians have the best tan ever!” she wrote.

Within just a few hours of being published, the photo has attracted more than 1,300 likes and over 85 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing app used the comments section to praise Campos’s beauty, and also to express their admiration for her.

“Let’s have this sun come out so I can use my tanning oil,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a see-no-evil monkey emoji and a few heart-eyed faces.

“Why do you always look so perfect,” replied another one, including a few fire and a heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

During the lockdown imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Campos has been sharing throwbacks to keep her page full of interesting content for her fans. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared another snapshot from easier days spent on the beach. In the shot, she also rocked a red bathing suit, though she was in the Maldives for that one.