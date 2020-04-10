Bianca Taylor Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, April 9, American fitness model Bianca Taylor shared a provocative Instagram post with her 730,000 followers.

The suggestive photo, taken in Los Angeles, California, shows the 26-year-old striking a provocative pose on a bed. A television, playing a scene from the Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke, can be seen in the background. Bianca turned her body away from the photographer, as she kneeled with her legs spread. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

The Instagram star sizzled in a long-sleeved light pink bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage and pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of the black ink tattoo reading “vegan” on her hip.

For the photo, Bianca wore her long locks down and pinned back the hair on one side of her head with a barrette. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup — a striking application which featured sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that she was self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bianca also asked her followers to let her know the titles of their favorite anime series and movies.

Fans were quick to fulfill her request in the comments section.

“It’s basic but my favorite will always be Sailor Moon,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh there are so many… [Claymore] is one of my favorites,” said another Instagram user.

Many of Bianca’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You’re looking so very beautiful as always,” gushed a fan.

“So stunning,” remarked a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The tantalizing picture appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up over 27,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, the model uploaded a picture, in which she wore a barely-there pink bikini. That photo has been liked more than 20,000 times since it was shared.