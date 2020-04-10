Blac Chyna Goes Braless In An Open Shirt In Seductive Photo

Blac Chyna wore nothing underneath a white button-down shirt in one of her latest Instagram posts, which she shared on Thursday, April 9. The sultry upload stunned her 16.6 million followers.

Chyna leaned back in a black chair as she sported the all-white ensemble. The starched blouse was entirely unbuttoned, from the collar to the bottom, exposing almost all of her chest. She showed off some serious sideboob and underboob in the sexy shot. Her toned midriff was also on display.

Multiple necklaces trickled down Chyna’s chest. Each piece of jewelry was a different length, with one necklace hitting just below her clavicle, while another cascaded down in her cleavage. Her décolletage piercing appeared to be hidden by the jewelry.

Chyna paired the shirt with white panties that sat high on her hips, the waistband hitting her midriff and covering her navel. Several of Chyna’s tattoos were visible, including a large piece on her thigh that snaked up her stomach, as well as another piece of body art on her other side. She has her son King Cairo’s first name tattooed on her hand.

Her voluminous hair was parted in the middle and spread out in tight curls. Her roots were a darker brown and quickly flowed into an auburn hue, giving her tresses an ombre look. She played with her hair with one hand, her long nails lacquered a watermelon shade.

Chyna shared a second photo of the look, this one a close-up of her face so fans could get a solid glimpse at her makeup.

Chyna’s dark brown brows were shaped and filled in with pencil, arching high over her honey brown eyes, which shone in the light. She wore a champagne shimmer on her lids, which were also swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. She wore white liner on her waterline, which made her eyes look even bigger.

A warm, pink blush was brushed on her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with a taupe liner and filled in with a mocha-colored gloss, which glinted as it hit the light.

Chyna’s followers flocked to the comments section in droves, showering the model with praise, compliments, and many heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Queen,” one social media user wrote, adding the crown emoji for effect.

“First of all sis you look goodt,” replied another.

“VERY WILD,” commented a fan in all-caps.

“Unreal skin,” said a fourth follower, adding a heart-eye emoji.