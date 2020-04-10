Abby Dowse Goes Braless & Pantsless In Steamy New Photo

Abby Dowse showed off her killer curves in another Instagram snap that showed her going braless and pantsless.

The blond bombshell took to her account Friday, giving her 2.2 million fans a nice sendoff into the weekend. The upload captured the model snapping a selfie in what appeared to be the comfort of her own home, though she failed to use a geotag. She posed in her bedroom, which was bright white and airy. There was a white bed and comforter behind her, as well as a nightstand and lamp in the same color. A large window appeared on the wall, allowing ample sunlight to spill over Dowse’s entire figure.

The Aussie-born model sat her backside on a fuzzy white blanket, holding her phone in her left hand to attain the perfect angle for the selfie. She rested most of her weight on her other hand, which was placed on the floor behind her. She went pantsless in the photo, letting her hot pink shirt double as a dress. The piece hugged her flawless figure in all the right places, accentuating her tiny waist. The revealing top also boasted long sleeves and the bottom hit high on her upper thigh, allowing for her bronze legs to be put on display.

Dowse upped the ante even further, choosing not to wear a bra underneath her top. The cheeky tee read “Baby Girl” in bold black letters. She also wore a pair of lace-up black boots, which had heeled soles with a string running from her foot to her knees. She included a black purse as her only accessory, opting to go jewelry-free for the look.

Dowse, who recently sizzled in a topless pool shot, styled her hair in high pigtail braids with pieces falling messily on her shoulders. She kept a few strands out of the rubber bands, with a piece on either side to frame her makeup-filled face. Her makeup application included shadow, blush, highlighter, and mascara — all of which perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin.

Fans were not shy when it came to showering the photo with praise, clicking the “like” button more 9,000 times, and flooding the comments section over 300 times in under an hour.

“My God You Become More Beautifull Evry day,” one follower raved.

“Cute!! Love the pigtails,” a second social media user added, following up with a single pink heart emoji.

“Hi Abby. Happy Friday and enjoy your weekend. Very cute outfit,” another admirer gushed, adding three flame emoji.