‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Phyllis & Nick Steam Her Shower

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 13, tease that things go well for Nate and Amanda as they enjoy their first date. Speaking of going well, after discussing their fears, Phyllis and Nick also make some commitments to each other.

Nate (Sean Dominic) ups his game with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) when they go on their first date, according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s been guarded since arriving in Genoa City, but Amanda is finally ready to open up a bit more about herself and her past. She lets Nate know that being given up as an infant gave her the drive to succeed. Meanwhile, Nate also reveals parts of himself to Amanda. He talks about his dad’s death and his mom working for Doctor’s Without Borders.

After her nasty breakup with Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), Amanda struggled to make connections. His arrival in town really threw her for a loop, but now that Ripley is behind bars, Amanda feels free to be more herself, and she seems glad that she took Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) advice to go for what she wants.

Nate is also pretty glad he listened to Elena (Brytni Sarpy) when she told him to go for it with Amanda. Only one person isn’t very happy for the couple — Billy (Jason Thompson). He doesn’t love it when he sees them out on their first date, but that doesn’t stop Nate and Amanda from enjoying a pleasant first kiss.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ getaway to her suite takes an unexpected turn. Even though they’re in Genoa City, being at the hotel makes things seem romantic and new. Phyllis and Nick have a long history, and they have a habit of causing each other tremendous pain. However, Phyllis feels most like her true self with Nick, and he is ready to go all-in with her.

They ignore the outside world as if there’s nothing at all to worry about. Nick doesn’t even know about Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmailing Victor (Eric Braeden) to take control of Newman Enterprises yet, and he’s blissfully happy with Phyllis. What he doesn’t know won’t hurt him — yet.

What Nick and Phyllis have is scary, and still, it’s beautiful and exhilarating for both of them. Even though she seemed to have cold feet about Nick recently, Phyllis decides she will risk her heart after a lifetime of hurt because that’s how strongly she feels about Summer’s (Hunter King) father. Then, things get steamy in Phyllis’ shower.