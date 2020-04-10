Sofia Jamora Rocks A Minuscule Pink Bikini To Show Off Her Perfect Curves

When it comes to teasing her fans with her steamy photos, Sofia Jamora is surely an expert. Following her sexy pic-posting ritual, she recently went online and wowed her 2.7 million Instagram fans with yet another hot share.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Friday, April 10, Sofia could be seen rocking a very tiny, pink bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets. As a result, she showed off major sideboob while also putting her tight stomach and sexy thighs on full display.

Staying true to form, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a beige foundation that rendered her face a perfect matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a combination of brown and gold eyeshadows, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with a nude lipstick that she teamed with a slick of gloss to accentuate her luscious lips.

Sofia wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and back, while she had her nails painted with white polish for an extra tinge of glam.

To strike a pose, Sofia stood in her living room against the background of a white sofa. She threw her head back, pouted her lips and seductively gazed into the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans if they are searching for a girlfriend or boyfriend during the quarantine and used the term “quara-bae.” She also took to the comments section and added that she knows how to cook.

Within an hour of going live, the sexy snap amassed more than 125,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 750 replies in which they praised the model for her amazing looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I am not looking for a bae right now, but maybe later,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Me!!! But I am not sure if I qualify to be with someone as beautiful as you,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most sensual and beautiful model on Instagram. I love you so much, Sofia,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are perfection. I am surprised because you still ain’t found one?” a fourth follower questioned.

Other fans used words and phrases like “quara-queen,” “absolute stunner,” and “body goals,” to express their admiration for Sofia.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Lauren Dascalo, Georgina Mazzeo, Chantel Zales, and Steph Rayner.