Georgia Groome Pregnant, Expecting First Child With ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint

Actress Georgia Groome is pregnant and expecting her first child with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, reports In Touch Weekly. A publicist for the couple shared the good news with the outlet on Friday, April 10. According to the rep, the pair is asking for privacy at this time. They are reportedly very excited about the news.

The couple has been together since 2011 but has maintained a low profile over the years. Many of Grint’s fans didn’t even know they were dating until seeing a viral tweet of them together in 2018, the article reports.

Groome sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this week when she was spotted shopping with Grint amid the coronavirus outbreak. Fans spotted her baby bump and took to social media to discuss the possibility that she and Grint were expecting. Friday’s news confirmed that they were correct.

The In Touch Weekly article also divulged other information about the notoriously private couple, including Grint’s hope to get married and have children someday. He revealed his thoughts in an interview given in 2018.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” he said at the time. He had just turned 30 and he indicated that age milestone affected his thinking.

In that same interview, he was asked if he would name his child after his famous Harry Potter character, Ron Weasley.

“It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with,” he replied.

The article doesn’t mention any family-related comments from Groome, who is also an actress.

The couple are not married, despite reports of them secretly tying the knot that circulated last year due to the couple each wearing a gold ring. Grint’s spokesperson denied the rumor shortly after it began to pick up steam, and — upon closer inspection — it was noted that Grint was not wearing his ring on the appropriate finger.

On social media, Grint’s fans were very supportive of the actor starting a family. Several people tweeted that the two make an adorable couple and they can’t wait to see pictures of their child if they decide to share them with the public.

“RUPERT GRINT AND GEORGIA GROOME ARE HAVING A BABY I CANT BREATHE,” tweeted one person. They added an emotional sobbing GIF to their tweet.

“You don’t understand. I’ve been a Rupert Grint stan for half my life and I was there since the first sighting with Georgia, through all the horrible online & in person abuse both him and Georgia had to endure over the years. 9 years and counting and now they’re expecting a baby,” another invested fan gushed.